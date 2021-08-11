Football didn’t initially take Itawamba county by storm, or at least not A.D. Graham, the editor of the Itawamba County News in 1922. The following is the original report from a game between the Aggies (IAHS’s first mascot) and Tishomingo County Agricultural High School, likely also the Aggies. Tishomingo County A.H.S. walloped IAHS twice in 1921. In 1922, IAHS didn’t get a win against Tishomingo County A.H.S. but did hold them to a scoreless tie in both games played between the two teams. IAHS was winless in 1921 but went 2-3-3 in 1922. Graham’s story from the first matchup follows in its entirety.
"The Tishomingo County Agricultural High School football team played a game of ball with the team of the Itawamba County Agricultural High School at Fulton last Saturday afternoon in the presence of a large crowd of people. They did not have this game in school in our day of attending school, and the rules governing the game are unknown to people of 45 and 50 years of age, yet it was plain that each team was trying to carry the ball in different directions, as well as prevent the other team from carrying it their way.
"There was a lot of urging talk, a considerable amount of squalling and hand clapping on the outside of the ring, but the real work of the game was carried on by the players. They sweated, run, fell and rose, and even then neither side won the victory. They played an even game, the final result being nothing to nothing.
"They are said to have played a much better game here this year than they did last year, and it is hoped they will win some games before the season has closed.
"If you have never seen a game of football played, we hardly think you will care learn the game after you have seen it played, but the players see to enjoy I, and it is said to be a great help to our higher institutions of learning by the best authority."
The IAHS football program is playing its 100th season in 2021. Stories will appear throughout the season highlighting special moments in the team’s first century.