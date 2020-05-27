Since the statewide shelter-in-place orders were passed, donations from purged closets and homes have filled the room and hallways of For the Children Clothes Closet.
Volunteers have been busy organizing the newly donated items at the local nonprofit’s home at the historic Fulton Grammar School. Located in one of the former classrooms, For the Children Clothes Closet accepts donations of gently worn clothing, shoes, and new-in-package underwear and socks. They also have a few baby items, such as walkers and toys.
Donations have been so steady over the past few weeks, volunteers with the organization say they’re running out of space.
“We are excited to have new items to offer, but right now we just want to get the word out so families can benefit from it,” volunteer Amelia Holder said.
Since it first opened its doors in August, nearly 200 individuals have received items from the charity. The group’s goal is to help families in need by offering free clothing and necessities, such as baby items.
Volunteers with For the Children Clothes Closet say they are actively working to build word-of-mouth support for the organization in hopes of reaching as many people in need as they can.
“We’re reaching out to churches, daycares and other organizations by passing out fliers,” Holder said. “Hopefully we can reach those in need.”
Besides clothing, the group accepts the donation of duffel bags, pull-ups, diapers, wipes, bath and unopened toiletries, baby items (blankets, swaddles, bibs, gowns, jumpers, etc.) Sizes of clothing range from an infant up to adult 3X.
The group does not accept monetary donations but encourages those who do not have clothing to donate to purchase new items such as undergarments, diapers, and wipes and bring them to the center.
With record numbers of people facing job loss because of the ongoing pandemic, the organization’s volunteers feel For the Children Clothes Closet’s services are needed more than ever.
“This is a very tough time for a lot of families and everything we have is free,” Holder said. “All they have to do is call and set up an appointment and one of the volunteers will meet them at the Closet.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Amelia Holder at 662-601-5156; Kam Loden at 662-401-3441; or Amy Riley at 662-255-8474.