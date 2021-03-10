State Auditor Shad White announced Wednesday the arrest of the former clerk for Itawamba County Soil and Water Conservation District on embezzlement and forgery charges.
Polly Tutor of Nettleton is accused of making unauthorized purchases with a district debit card. She also allegedly wrote unauthorized checks from the District’s beaver control program checking account to herself and others. Signatures on these checks are believed to be forged. From June 2014 to August 2020, Tutor purportedly embezzled over $25,000 from the District. When interest and investigative expenses are included, Tutor owes $37,215.02 to taxpayers in Itawamba County.
Commissioners from the District contacted the Auditor’s office when a tax lien was filed against the District for nonpayment of payroll taxes. Investigators confirmed multiple District-controlled bank accounts had been depleted as a result of Tutor’s scheme.
Tutor was released from the Itawamba County Jail Wednesday morning on a $10,000 bond.
If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison and $60,000 in fines.
No surety bond covers Tutor’s employment as a clerk for the Itawamba County Soil and Water Conservation District. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption.
“Our team of investigators in North Mississippi continue to do great work, just like the rest of the staff here at the Auditor’s office,” said Auditor White said in a press release. “We will hold the line on theft of taxpayer dollars no matter where we find it.”