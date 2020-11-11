Former Itawamba County educator and Dorsey Attendance Center (DAC) Principal Don Coker died on Nov. 2. He was 80 years old.
A native of the Ryan’s Well community, Coker attended Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Community College before graduating from Florence State University where he received his Bachelor of Science and Master’s degree.
He served as the high school principal and Superintendent of Education of Lamar County, Al. After his retirement, he worked in Georgia before returning to Mississippi where he served as principal of Dorsey Attendance Center for eight years. Under his leadership, the school added a new gym, cafeteria, and football field amid other accomplishments including adding a junior high to the school.
In the late 1990s, Coker and former Itawamba County School Board member, the late Bobby Irvin, along with DAC faculty, lobbied the Mississippi legislature for money for the school’s junior high expansion. Dorsey was granted the facility after one vote in the Mississippi Senate broke the tie to override then-Governor Kirk Fordice’s veto against it.
Throughout his career, Coker spent over four decades teaching, coaching, and in administrative positions.
In a 2003 interview with The Times, he said, “Through my 40 years in education, I can’t see a big difference in students. They want to be disciplined and cared for. If you’re fair, consistent, and show love for them, there’s no problem to win them over.”
Coker formally retired in 2010.