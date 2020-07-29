Former Itawamba County Chancery Clerk and two-term Fulton mayor Charlie McCarthy died last Thursday. He was 85 years old.
Funeral services were held Saturday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Dr. Don Baggett officiating. Tom Childs delivered the eulogy. McCarthy was buried in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
McCarthy was elected as Itawamba County Chancery Clerk in 1975 and was later appointed to serve as Youth Court Judge.
McCarthy served as mayor of Fulton from 1989 to 1993 and 1997 to 2001. During his two terms, the city acquired the land to expand its single baseball field into its current complex and refurbished the ball field on Kennedy Street. According to his obituary, he also played a key role in acquiring the land that now houses Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Attendance Center. As part of those negotiations, the city took ownership of the historic Fulton Grammar School building.
McCarthy was a 51-year member of the Fulton Lions Club and served 34 years with the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department with 20 of those years serving as captain. He was the oldest tenured male member of Trinity Baptist Church.
The former Fulton and Itawamba County official remained an affable, well-liked member of community until the day he died.
At the ribbon-cutting for the opening of the Tremont Welcome Center in 1992, McCarthy told The Times the center offered Itawambians an opportunity to make a good first impression for the Hospitality State.
“The first impression that we make is the only one that lasts,” he said. “It is left up to Itawambians to make sure the tourists who come to our state feel welcome.”