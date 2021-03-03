New Salem native and longtime northeast Mississippi coach and administrator Keith Steele passed away on Feb. 23 at Sanctuary Hospice House.
Steele played football and basketball at Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Junior College . With the IAHS football team, Steele won two Tombigbee Conference Championships in 1962 and 1963.
As a coach, Steele is credited with turning the Bruce High School football team from a low-caliber team into a powerhouse in the mid-1970s. He coached one year at IAHS in 1995. In addition to IAHS and Bruce, Steele coached at six other schools during his coaching career. Steele led in administrative roles after leaving coaching and retired as the assistant superintendent of Lee County Schools in 2014 and made the All Tombigbee Conference basketball team.