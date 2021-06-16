As a student at Itawamba Agricultural High School, Anthony Ashby’s focus was primarily on athletics. As a member of the soccer and tennis teams, in addition to participating in track and field, Ashby learned that hard work and determination pays off come game time. These days, Ashby is flexing more creative muscles and hoping that the same work ethic that got him through games will get him to the next level in his music career.
“I grew up here and played sports, but I just always had a feel for music – I felt like everything stuck with me more. I started off recording songs in my closet with just a pair of headphones and we’ve slowly added equipment piece by piece,” said Ashby, who goes by the name Aa7.
Since graduation, the Fulton native has traveled to Nashville, Atlanta and several places in between performing and networking with other musicians. Ashby says he’s performed at the Hi Tone, the Blues Festival, and with Coast 2 Coast Music Conference.
He says his family is a driving force for his creativity.
“I have a creative family. My brothers rap, my sister sings, and my mom is a poet. I have another brother who can beatbox,” Ashby told The Times.
Ashby also gave a nod to his boss at Piezon’s Pizza, Stan Miller, who he says has not only been a boss, but a source of support and encouragement.
Along with his manager, Paxton Browning, Ashby’s dreams go beyond finding success as an individual artist.
“We want to start an entertainment company,” Ashby said. “We want to turn what we love doing everyday into a career.”
Browning said they eventually plan to open a studio with space for a variety of creative people from musicians to poets to comedians.
“We want to accept all genres and forms of creativity,” said Browning. “We want to do it all.”
The two say they are grateful to the local community for all the support they have shown.
“We thought it would be hard to get the community behind us, but it’s been great,” said Browning.
You can find Ashby’s music on any major streaming service under the name Aa7.