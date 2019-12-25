Four member of the Itawamba Agricultural High School football team have been named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches 4A All-State team.
First team selections included senior linebacker Quinn Bennett and senior running back Ike Chandler. Second team selections included linebacker Anthony Dilworth and defensive back Daeveon Sistrunk.
Bennett led the Indians with 126 tackles and co-led the team with three sacks. He also had two caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception during his senior campaign.
Chandler, one of the state’s best running backs, rushed for 2,537 yards and 29 touchdowns. He had 12 games of 100 yards or more. He also had 321 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Dilworth was second on the IAHS team with 121 tackles. He also had two-and-a-half sacks, four caused fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Sistrunk had an interception and two caused fumbles in 2019 to go with 43 tackles.