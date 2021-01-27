Four Itawamba County Schools received help from Home Depot this past week in the form of cleaning and sanitation supplies.
Home Depot delivered 5-gallon buckets packed with cleaning products to aid and assist the schools in their efforts to provide a safe environment for students throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Each bucket includes three packs of Kleen Freak antibacterial wipes, a canister of Clorox wipes, two Zep sanitizer spray bottles and three rolls of paper towels.
The first 60 buckets were delivered to Itawamba Agricultural High School (IAHS) on Thursday morning. After the two pallets of buckets were unloaded, a group of students and teachers carried the buckets to a common area to be distributed across the school.
The cleaning products were provided through a grant from the Home Depot Foundation.
Schools who missed out on this round of grant funding can begin the process of applying for the next round beginning on Feb. 1 by contacting Tupelo Home Depot management.
Schools who received grants:
- Dorsey Attendance Center
- Tremont Attendance Center
- Itawamba Agricultural High School
- Mantachie High School