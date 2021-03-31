Fellowship of Christian Athletes, District 1 will host their annual Night of Champions on April 11 at Tupelo's Harrisburg Baptist Church. The event is held yearly by the organization to recognize the champions from every high school in northeast Mississippi. This year, the message will be brought by Feleceia Comeaux, the head of chaplains for the WNBA, about what Christ has done in her life.
Senior Brayden Burroughs from Tremont Attendance Center, senior Madison Jones of Mantachie High School and sisters Kate and Elizabeth Gann, both juniors, represent Itawamba Agricultural High School. The champions were selected by their coaches, sponsors and peers as one who represents Christ in a positive manner on their school's campus every day.
IAHS head football coach and athletic director Clint Hoots was selected as Coach of the Year.
All of the athletes recognized play multiple sports. Burroughs is a member of the cross country, basketball, baseball, track and bowling teams. Jones plays volleyball, basketball and softball and competes in cheer. Kate Gann runs cross country, cheers, and is on the track team. Elizabeth Gann is also a cheerleader and a member of the soccer and powerlifting teams.
Hoots led the Indians to the fourth round of the state playoffs this school year and earned his 50th career win during the season. He is second all-time on the IAHS wins list.
All five of the honorees excel in competition but on April 11 they'll be honored for their accomplishments off the field and court.