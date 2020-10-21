The Mantachie Mustangs had a strong showing at the Mississippi middle school state cross country meet last Tuesday at Choctaw Trails in Clinton.
The girls team finished third in the small school division and the boys placed fifth in their race.
Four runners, one boy and three girls, ran times that earned them a spot on the All-State team. Kaysley Hill finished 11th, Annie Amon – 13th, Jozi Sheffield – 20th and Nathan Williams – 15th to make the team.
Other results for the Mantachie team:
Girls: McKenna Barber – 35th; Sarah Moody – 38th; Madison Erikson – 56th; Alana Floyd – 71st; Addalyn West – 73rd.
Boys: Dylan Moore – 25th; Cayson Nix – 30th; Devin Williams – 41st; Briley Miles – 48th; Michael Veal – 61st; Troy Bruce – 66th; Colton Langley – 76th; John Paul McBeth – 81st; Allen Kennedy – 93rd.