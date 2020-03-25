Members of both the Mantachie High School basketball teams and the Tremont High School boys basketball team have been named to postseason All-Division teams.
Both the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs basketball teams made the playoff this past season, as did the Tremont Eagles boys basketball team. All three teams saw their season end in first-round playoff games in the Delta, but their production throughout the season earned two from each team a place on the postseason All-Division teams.
Alex Duthu and Dylan Bennett represented the Mantachie boys’ team. The girls’ team placed McKinley Montgomery and Madison Jones on the 1-2A All-Division team.
Tremont’s Jesse Sartin and Chase Parker were named to the 2-1A All-Division team.