The Mississippi Department of Health has reported a fourth confirmed case of the virus COVID-19 in Itawamba County.
MDH released an updated count of the state’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. That count included the new Itawamba County case. Itawamba has held steady at three confirmed cases since mid-March.
As of Wednesday morning, Mississippi has a reported 1,073 confirmed cases of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus. There have been 22 deaths attributed to the virus.
Itawamba County supervisors passed a resolution, last week, asking residents and business owners to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to help slow the spread of the virus, including limiting public gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
Leaders in the City of Fulton have taken a stronger stance, issuing a “shelter in place” order that shuts all city parks and prohibits public gatherings altogether. The order also restricts local businesses, including restaurants, to curbside or delivery services only.