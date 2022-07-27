A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Free at-home COVID-19 tests are now available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments.
Each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. No doctor’s note or documentation of any kind is necessary. These tests are not for resale.
Itawamba County Health Department located at 110 Crane Street is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary for picking up test kits.
If you are homebound, please order tests for delivery through www.covid.org.
If you have a positive home test result, you can report it to MSDH online at HealthyMS.com/positive. Reporting test results helps MSDH monitor COVID-19 activity in the state.
For questions regarding at-home testing or reporting positive results, call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.
Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.
