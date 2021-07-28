Itawamba County School District (ICSD) students will receive free meals for the 2021-2022 school year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) extended the National School Lunch Seamless Summer Meal Option (SSO), according to a release from the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service.
The SSO program is typically available to students during the summer months and allows schools to serve free meals to all children. It is now extended through June 30, 2022.
ICSD Food Service Director Kenny Coker says although every child will receive free meals, the importance of filling out a meal application is still imperative to the school district.
“Although your child will be receiving free meals this school year, we are asking you to fill out the application due to other programs in the district that rely on our free and reduced percentages for funding their program,” Coker wrote in a letter to parents last week. “Please understand that no matter the outcome of your application, your child will still receive free meals.”
Coker said parents can still go online and deposit money into their children’s account for extras such as ice cream or other food items and this year each student will receive an ID badge that will serve as their cafeteria number.
“This badge will have a bar code on the back and he/she will scan it when they come through the cafeteria line,” he said. “The Food Service Department will furnish each child with one badge, one badge holder, and one lanyard at no cost. The second badge will be at no cost, but each additional card will be a $5.00 charge thereafter.”
For more information or questions concerning the free lunch program, call 662-862-2159.