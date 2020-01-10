Sports Update Artwork

Basketball

IAHS @ Pontotoc High School

(B) Pontotoc 60, IAHS 54

The Indians fell to 2-2 in division 2-4A.

(G) Pontotoc 67, IAHS 48

The Lady Indians outscored the Lady Warrior 16-6 in the fourth quarter but Pontotoc's lead was too great, and they improved to 15-3 and remains at the top the the 2-4A standings.

Mantachie High School @ East Union Attendance Center

(B) East Union 64, Mantachie 37

The Mustangs' offense struggled to get going early, the Urchins ran away with the win.

(G) East Union 59, Mantachie 41

East Union bested the Lady Mustangs in their division opener.

Soccer

IAHS vs. Shannon High School

(B) IAHS 4, Shannon 1

Playing in wet conditions, Luke Yarbrough scored twice and Frank Rodriguez and Evan Conner each scored in the Indians 2-4A win.

(G) IAHS 12, Shannon 0

IAHS scored early and often; Haley Ricks and Ava Logan scored two goals each and eight other Lady Indians scored in the 2-4A game.

