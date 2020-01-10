Basketball
IAHS @ Pontotoc High School
(B) Pontotoc 60, IAHS 54
The Indians fell to 2-2 in division 2-4A.
(G) Pontotoc 67, IAHS 48
The Lady Indians outscored the Lady Warrior 16-6 in the fourth quarter but Pontotoc's lead was too great, and they improved to 15-3 and remains at the top the the 2-4A standings.
Mantachie High School @ East Union Attendance Center
(B) East Union 64, Mantachie 37
The Mustangs' offense struggled to get going early, the Urchins ran away with the win.
(G) East Union 59, Mantachie 41
East Union bested the Lady Mustangs in their division opener.
Soccer
IAHS vs. Shannon High School
(B) IAHS 4, Shannon 1
Playing in wet conditions, Luke Yarbrough scored twice and Frank Rodriguez and Evan Conner each scored in the Indians 2-4A win.
(G) IAHS 12, Shannon 0
IAHS scored early and often; Haley Ricks and Ava Logan scored two goals each and eight other Lady Indians scored in the 2-4A game.