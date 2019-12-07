IAHS vs. West Point
Girls: IAHS 64, West Point 55
IAHS head coach Anna Porter and her Lady Indians picked up their first win of the season, and first with Porter as head coach, by hitting free-throws down the stretch and outasting the Lady Wave of West Point 64-55.
West Point 56, IAHS 47
The Indians were tied with the Green Wave at one point during the final few minutes of the game, but the visitors buckled down and left Fulton with the 56-47 win.
Tremont at Smithville Tournament
Boys: Smithville 55, Tremont 43 – Championship game
The game featured two previously unbeaaten opponents, and the Eagles 12-game win streak came to an end with a 55-43 loss to the Seminoles. The two teams are both in the loaded division 2-1A and will play each other again later in the season.
Girls: Smithville 49, Tremont 19 – Consolation game
The Lady Eagles were unable to keep up with the Lady Seminoles Friday night. They fell 49-19.
Soccer
On the pitch, IAHS played at South Pontotoc in a division 2-4A match. The Lady Indians won 7-0, and the Indians beat the Cougars 4-1.
Today: Mantachie High School basketball plays at South Pontotoc, IAHS baskeetball plays at Noxubee County and Tremont Attendance Center basketball plays at Thrasher.