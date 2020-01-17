Friday scores
Basketball
Mantachie vs. Walnut
(G) Mantachie 64, Walnut 63
Mantachie senior McKinley Montgomery hit the go ahead free-throw with 4.6 seconds left and pulled down a rebound on defense to safeguard the Lady Mustangs lead. Mantachie picked up an important win in division 1-2A. Montgomery accomplished a rare feat during the game. The senior scored the two-thousandth point of her career.
(B) Mantachie 67, Walnut 35
The Mustangs used an explosive third quarter to build an insurmountable lead against the winless Wildcats. Mantachie picked up their first win of the year in division 1-2A.
Tremont vs. Hatley
(B)
(G) Hatley 54, Tremont 39
The Lady Eagles struggled to score in the opening quarter, and that was the difference in the game.
IAHS at Shannon
(G) IAHS 61, Shannon 56
The Lady Indians improved to 3-2 in division 2-4A and will be in the fight for a playoff spot down the stretch.
(B) Shannon 78, IAHS 66
After being down 17 at the half, the Indians cut the Red Raiders lead to seven heading into the final eight minutes, but their comeback fell short.
Soccer
IAHS at Caledonia
(B) Caledonia 2, IAHS 1
Ahmed Alhidany scored the Indians only goal on an assist from Maddox Hendricks in IAHS's 2-4A loss.
(G) Caledonia 3, IAHS 0
The Lady Indians struggled to find the back of the net in their loss on the road.