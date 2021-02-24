FRIED CABBAGE AND SMOKED SAUSAGE
1 head green cabbage, chopped
1 lb smoked sausage, sliced into 1-inch rounds
½ cup chicken stock
1 medium white onion
1 green apple, peeled, halved and sliced thinly
2 cloves of garlic, minced
Salt and Pepper to taste
Instructions: In a heavy bottomed Dutch oven, sauté the sausage in oil until browned. Removed and set aside. Add onions and apples and sauté until slightly softened. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant. Add cabbage and stock, then cover and let cook until cabbage has softened. Mix in the browned sausage and serve.