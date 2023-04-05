Amory high school students will attend their prom April 8.
That may not seem like big news to some but for Amory students to be able to celebrate that rite of passage just two weeks after a destructive tornado leveled structures and shutdown businesses and school activities is the sort of normalcy the city of Amory is looking for.
Three former Fulton residents want to help make sure all students can take part in the special evening, even if the story damage left them without formal attire. They are teaming up to provide formal dresses to students who lost belongings in the storm. The three, who still have family in Fulton and Amory are providing up to three dresses and are encouraging others to join them in their effort to make sure no student feels left out.
Dominique Clemmons was born and raised in Fulton but moved to Amory after graduating high school. She is joined in the effort by Aaliyah Edwards, a former Fulton resident who would go on to graduate high school in Amory. Edwards is a speech pathologist living in Atlanta.
“Our heart is with Amory and Fulton so we’re reaching out doing as much as we can for Amory,” said Clemmons, now a pathologist assistant at the University of Illinois. “We plan to do more but since this is prom season, this is our first step,” Clemmons said.
Clemmons said they are teaming up with TJ’s Pageant and Formal Wear in Fulton to provide the dresses on a first come basis. “Once they show TJ their prom ticket, they have to option to pick the dress that they like.”
They are providing up to three dresses and are encouraging others to join them in their effort. If others do join the effort, TJ Denson says her shop is ready “if the need is bigger, to supply as many dresses as needed.”
Amory residents are still recovering for the EF-3 tornado that left two fatalities and widespread destruction in Monroe County.
“My grandmother’s house (in Amory) is damaged. The whole west side of Amory. Aaliyah has a grandmother there on her dad’s side and her home is severely damaged as well.”
Clemmons and Edwards are joined by Edwards sister, Aaniya Brades.
“We’re all from the Hills in Fulton. I’m a little bit older than them. They had a grandmother in Amory, and I had a grandmother in Amory. We’re childhood friends,” Clemmons.
