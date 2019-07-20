EDITOR’S NOTE: On Saturday, July 20, the world celebrated the 50th anniversary of man’s first landing on the moon. This article originally appeared in the July 24, 1969 edition of The Itawamba County Times. It is republished here in its entirety.
Itawambians joined the rest of the nation this past week in watching and holding their breath as three Americans flew to the moon and two of them landed and walked on the surface.
Man reached the moon Sunday at 4:17:45 EDT. Then, for the first time, he set his foot on the soil of an alien world.
The first step, by 38-year-old civilian Neil A. Armstrong, hit the lunar dust at 10:56;20 EDT about 6 1/2 hours later. Armstrong and Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. landed their spaceship Eagle on the lunar surface.
"That's one small step for me, and one giant step leap for mankind," Armstrong's first words as his foot touched the lunar surface which he likened to powdered charcoal.
The countdown bringing Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin to the moon was shared in the homes and hearts of millions of their countrymen. They prayed for their success at Sunday morning services. Then they stayed close to television and radio sets, listening for Armstrong and Aldrin during the last, tense moments of their perilous, incredible journey.
It was Armstrong's left foot -- shod in a space boot 6 inches wide, 13 inches long, and with zig-zag threads -- that impacted first.
The first view that millions of earth viewers saw of the moonwalk was Armstrong's foot pawing the air as he descended the 9 rungs on the aluminum ladder leading to the lunar surface.
It was a world of harsh sunlight and black shadows, but the picture was amazingly clear.
"Magnificent desolation," were Aldrin's first words on the lunar surface.
"Isn't it fun?" asked Armstrong.
The scientifically-bent Aldrin allowed that it was hard to tell whether some of the objects on the moon were clods or rocks.
"It bounces," he said, apparently kicking an object.
"Hey, Neil, didn't I say we'd see some purple rocks," said Aldrin a while later.
"Find a purple rock," Armstrong asked.
"Yep," was Aldrin's reply.
President Nixon, following the flight on television like millions of others around the world, called the two astronauts after they planted the flag.
President Nixon:
"Hello, Neil and Buzz. I'm talking to you by telephone from the Oval Room at the White House And this certainly has to be the most historic telephone call ever made.
"I just can't tell you how proud we all are of what you have done. For every American, this has to be the proudest day of our lives and for people all over the world I am sure they too join with Americans in recognizing what an immense feat this is.
"Because of what you have done, the heavens have become a part of a man's world. And as you talk to us from the Sea of Tranquility, it inspires us to redouble our efforts to bring peace and tranquility to earth. For one priceless moment in the whole history of man, all the people on this earth are truly one. One in their pride in what you have done and one in our prayers that you will return safely to earth."
Armstrong:
Thank you, Mr. President, it's great honor and privilege for us to be here representing not only the United States but men of peace of all nations. Men with interest and the curiosity and men with the vision for the future. An honor for us to be able to participate here today."
Nixon:
"And thank you very much and I look forward — all of us look forward — to seeing you on the Hornet on Thursday."
Aldrin"
Look forward to that very much, Sir."
("I just hope they don't charge me a toll on that call," the president quipped when he hung up.)