“One day, I sent home a 99-year-old who recovered from COVID-19, the next day a 20-year-old died,” Tremont’s Emalee Yielding Gullick said. “This virus has no predictability.”
Gullick’s words were forthright and to the point as she spoke via phone from her hotel room near Times Square in New York City. The 26-year-old registered nurse sounded like a seasoned caregiver, a hardened veteran. And yet, she is less than two weeks into a 21-day stint in the heart of the corona virus pandemic.
“I’m not exhausted yet, although it has been a whirlwind,” she said.
As an RN with North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC), Gullick admits she hesitated the first time she heard about New York’s desperate need for nurses.
“I was concerned that we had not yet seen many cases in our area, and I might be needed,” she said. “But NMMC is doing an awesome job in their handling of it, and I felt it would be okay to help someone who needed it. I’m glad I did.”
Just a few nights after wrapping up her grad school assignments, Gullick left her husband, Trey, and their two dogs and boarded a one-way flight to New York.
“The moment we landed, any apprehension I had regarding my decision vanished,” she wrote in her first Facebook post following her arrival. “I felt God called me to be here, and I knew it was right.”
According to Gullick, relief nurses are arriving in the city in “waves.” She signed with Crucial Staffing as a part of Wave 4. Another 600 nurses had arrived the Monday night prior to her phone interview with The Times.
“With every wave that comes in, it makes my day better,” she said. “So, I know it’s made the local nurses feel better.”
After landing in the city, Gullick and her fellow nurses were bused to their hotel and assigned hospitals. As their assigned hospitals were handed out, Gullick peered at the paper in her hand for a moment as she thought of the conversation with her father prior to leaving. She would be going straight to the front line, the epicenter of the epicenter – Elmhurst Hospital Center.
“Before I left, we were watching the news one night, and I told my dad, I’ll be okay with anything as long as I don’t have to go to Elmhurst,” she said. “They were the hardest hit and overwhelmed. Their ER was stacked and there was a shortage of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment).”
Gullick accepted her designated position with the same resolve she had in making the trip: She was right where she was meant to be.
She spent her first full day in at the hospital in orientation. The second day, she spent shadowing and assisting one of the experienced registered nurses on her floor.
“On day three we were in the middle of it,” she said. “I work from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. and have two patients per room. I’ve cared for as many as seven patients on my shift, but I average about five. As soon as one bed is empty, another patient comes in.”
Elmhurst, a 545-bed public hospital in Queens, began transferring patients who weren’t suffering from coronavirus to other hospitals, dedicating its entire facility to COVID-19 patients. According to The New York Times, in the early days of treating the sick, the public hospital facility was not only short on staff but also lacked PPE to protect them.
“Elmhurst is recovering right now because they went through it first,” Gullick said. “Other hospitals are worse, I think. We are great on PPE, mainly because of private donations.”
Gullick’s daily wardrobe includes goggles, a hazmat-type jumpsuit, booties, a head cover and a yellow gown.
“You get up every morning and pull your hair up in a bun, because it’s going in a hat anyway, and what’s the point in wearing makeup,” she said. “Then you get dressed in the gear. Every time you pull out a yellow gown it may be a different brand, but anything they give me, I’ll take.”
Although the waves of nursing staff and donations of PPE have bridged the gap in shortages for the hospital, Gullick says there’s still a shortage of some equipment.
“Sometimes we have to be resourceful and look for creative ways to hang IV bags,” she said.
Most of Gullick’s patients are Hispanic males, age 30 to 55, or people 60 years or older with underlying health issues.
“There’s a lot of people that have pre-existing health issues, high blood pressure and obesity are two of the most common,” Gullick said. “There are some patients that don’t have any and that’s what’s so bizarre when it comes to this virus and who it attacks.”
In caring for the sick, although the PPE protects her from illness, it also hinders her from connecting to her patients personally.
“It’s a hard job physically and you can show love and care, just not as much as you’d like,” she said.
That’s tough on her, because Gullick uses that personal connection with patients to stay motivated. She and her fellow nurses are facing overwhelming odds. Some days, it looks as if there’s no end in sight.
Gullick described the hospital as having a stacked emergency room, with many of the sick waiting two or three days before a bed becomes available. Refrigerated trailers wait in the parking lot to carry away the dead. Three pulled away from the facility in one day.
As of Monday, 94,409 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in New York City. The city’s COVID-19 death toll is 5,429 people.
Even amid the grim reality, Gullick remains certain her decision to leave home for the heart of the U.S. outbreak was the right one.
“Everyone was super supportive, and that made it so much easier,” she said in one of her regular Facebook updates. “If one person had told me you shouldn’t do that, then I would not have. I could tell everybody was worried, or scared for me, but they never doubted me or tried to steer me away from what I knew was a calling. And I appreciate that.”
Helping her patients is gratifying to the young nurse, but she also finds fulfillment in helping the staff and the city and fighting this historic pandemic from front lines.
“I like learning all this because we are just finding out about it. Treatment and protocol’s change, research develops, it’s crazy to see everything play out live,” she said.
Gullick will have the option to “re-up” for another 14-day or 21-day stint once this one ends. She doesn’t know how she feels about that yet. For now, she just knows she’s right where she’s supposed to be.
“I had planned a vacation to New York in a month,” Gullick said in her Facebook video journal. “Funny how God works isn’t it?”