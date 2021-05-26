Coming into this season there were mixed reviews concerning the Lady Mustangs’ prospects, with a healthy majority radiating optimism, while several cautious voices around the program wondered if the team’s best opportunity had eluded them following the cancellation of the 2020 campaign.

Not only did the lost season see the departure of two program cornerstones, in Taylor Coker and McKinley Montgomery, but it robbed several youth of a much-needed acclimation year for varsity ball, reducing many, in terms of experience, to a grade-level below that which they now occupy.

This was particularly worrisome for Mantachie, because at the time there were three seventh-graders and two eighth graders in the starting lineup. Consider the experience that group never got, subtract two seniors, and then sprinkle three more promising seventh graders for this year and the Lady Mustangs looked more like the shallow end of a community swimming pool than a varsity softball team.

Returning veterans Lynsey Barber, Madison Jones, Hanna Grace Gillean, and the highly-recruited right arm of freshman Ramsey Montgomery, helped guide the life raft, while the rookies looked to find their sea legs.

The first three weeks of the season starkly resembled an off the rails rollercoaster, with both a run-rule defeat and victory in consecutive games with Corinth to open the schedule. Next there came a pair of ties against Lafayette County and Senatobia, before three-straight wins against Kossuth, North Pontotoc, and Bruce.

Just as the waters seemed to calm, the dam broke, and the Lady Mustangs ship started taking on water, dropping three in a row to the likes of Tishomingo County, Booneville, and Myrtle. Little did anyone know then, but two of those three (Booneville/Myrtle) would win state championships while the other would finish the year (22-4).

“I knew the first few games would be a wake-up call for some of the younger kids,” said head coach Kristi Montgomery. “We are a really young team overall but I knew we could be really good if we could ever get settled in and comfortable.”

Rather than settle in, Mantachie locked in, rattling off 10 consecutive victories, all in division games, and 13 of 15 overall to close out the regular season. The only two losses came to Tipton-Rosemark Academy, the eventual state champions in Tennessee, and a 1-0 pitcher’s duel rematch against Myrtle.

The high point of the run came in the two-game set with archrival East Union, who they Lady Mustangs completely decimated, schooling the Lady Urchins by a 19-2 run differential that included a 13-0 thrashing in front of the home fans to clinch the division for the first time since 2016.

A division championship did not just bring an attractive trophy to Mantachie, but with it a first round playoff-bye, giving the ladies some much needed rest before the postseason, which must have hit the spot, because they picked right up where they left off, sweeping all three opponents (Eupora, Pisgah, and East Union), in the first two games of each best-of-three series, outscoring the trio by a combined margin of 52-to-7.

Imposing their will through the playoffs meant a long awaited return to the State Championship series for the Lady Mustangs, who last appeared there in 2017.

That series ended in a cloud of mystery after a rule, reserved for college softball, concerning pitching lanes was erroneously enforced on Mantachie’s then-starting pitcher, Lynsey Barber, forcing the eighth-grade sensation to alter her form, and altered the game’s outcome in the process.

Nevertheless, they made it back to the final series, for just the second time in program history. Additionally, this run marks only the sixth time through the entire lineage of Mantachie athletics that one of the four primary sport teams (football, basketball, baseball, and softball) has played for a State Championship.

In the midst of 2020’s pandemic, another story flew into the news cycle, concerning a new vicious species of winged-insect, dubbed the “murder” hornet. Almost a year later an unconfirmed but assumed relative, the Lake Lady Hornets stung the hearts of Mantachie diehards, buzzing passed them in two remarkably hard-fought games by the scrappy Lady Mustangs.

The teams slated diametrically opposed rosters during the series, as Mantachie rotated two seventh-graders, three eighth-graders, and two ninth graders, through the 10 starting spaces, while Lake fielded all but one starter from the junior or senior rank. This included five currently signed for the collegiate level, most notably pitcher/shortstop Taylor Duncan who recently inked with Mississippi State.

When the ship docked for season’s end there were copious honors to go around for the crew. Barber, Montgomery, and Gillean were all named to the prestigious All-State team, as well as the All-Region team for 2A North, and the All-Division team for 1-2A, joined there by Jones (Second team) and Lillianna Cates (First team). Montgomery was named the division’s Most Valuable Player and Top Pitcher, while Barber took home Defensive MVP honors for the league.

It was a thrilling ride for the Tachie tykes, and the with most of the core returning for years to come, it certainly is not out of the scope to think they might return to the big show sooner rather than later. On the other hand, the two seniors leaving this year will leave some gaping holes both in play and personality.

Jones has served as a sort of spiritual leader for the Lady Mustangs, always carrying her emotions and faith on her sleeve, acting as the friend-to-all in the dugout. Entering this season, she identified as the golden glove patrolling centerfield, a role she solidified on more than one occasion during this most recent playoff run, but also made extraordinary strides with the bat this year, finishing with a career-high .315 batting average.

“I’m so proud to call myself a Lady Mustang,” Jones said. “It’s great to finish my career at the state championship, but it’s not all just about wins and losses. At the end of the day it’s how you carry yourself, and I want to be remembered as someone who gave it everything, and encouraged others to always give their best too, while keeping Christ at the center of it all.”

If anyone starts a Mt. Rushmore of Mantachie softball, one of the first heads to chisel has to be six year starter Lynsey Barber, who ended this season with a team-high .573 batting average, 63 hits, and 48 runs scored. She hit over .450 each year of her career, that also included 75 wins as a starting pitcher and innumerable program, division, and state accolades.

Opposing head coaches Amir Hunt (Eupora) and Jake Loper (Lake) both openly commented after their respective series with Mantachie, that Barber might be the best pure hitter they had faced at the high school level; praise the senior does not take lightly.

“I was born to be a Lady Mustang. It’s as simple as that,” said Barber. “My dad, sister, and twin brothers were all Mustangs before me and it’s an honor to continue that legacy of representing my school and community.”

Much like Jones, Barber asserted that she wanted her effort to cement her memory more so than accolades.

“I want to be remembered for grinding at 100% all of the time, regardless of where I was on the field or the lineup,” Barber explained. “My goal has always been to do whatever I could to make the team the best it could be. Anything else got left at the gate.”

Looking to the future, it certainly seems bright. With fireballer Montgomery still under contract in the circle for three years, the Lady Mustangs will have a head start on defense. She’s not too shabby on offense either, finishing with a .541 average and program record six homeruns this season.

Also returning will be rising-senior Gillean, who bolsters a lifetime batting average above .350 and launched a trio of homeruns this season to her own credit. Lillianna Cates, Campbell Guin, and A.K. Justice all closed the year above the .300 line, boding well for the team moving forward into 3A ranks next season.