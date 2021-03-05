Fulton Telephone Company (FTC) announced in a press release this week, the promotions of Eddie Hardin to Corporate Director of Engineering for parent company, Fail Telecommunications Corporation, and Kevin Timmons to Manager of FTC.
Hardin has been with Fulton Telephone Company since 1977. During this tenure, he has seen FTC progress from party lines and rotary phones, to VoIP and gigabit internet speed offerings. Most recently, Hardin has overseen FTC’s large state-of-the-art Fiber to the Home project adding more than 3,500 customer locations, 170+ miles of fiber optics, and fully covering the towns of Fulton, Tremont, and Mantachie with fiber-based broadband.
Although Hardin has been the Manager of FTC for the last five years and Outside Plant Engineer for the last four decades, he has also worked in other areas including construction, right-of-way acquisitions, equipment installations, and central office maintenance. He has extensive training in fiber splicing and testing, as well as equipment training on Advanced Fiber Technologies. Hardin enjoys hunting and spending time outdoors with his wife, children, and grandchildren in his free time and is a deacon at Fulton Church of Christ.
Timmons came to Fulton Telephone from SHOTS Computers in 2002 to assist with the installation of ADSL service. Since then, he has transitioned to Network Administrator and is currently in charge of the network infrastructure for Fulton Telephone Company. Timmons helped bring Fulton Telephone to the modern internet era in 2002 and is excited to continue to grow Fulton Telephone Company by installing fiber optics throughout the Fulton Telephone service area.
Timmons's training and experience include Lucent fiber termination certification, Coppercom switch training, MetaSwitch training, Cisco training, A+ and Network+ certification, Calix training, Brocade training, and WAN design and implementation. Timmons is a Deacon and trustee at Crossroads Church, where he loves serving the Lord with his wife, children, and two foster children.
“We are pleased to announce the promotions of two proven leaders on the FTC team. Eddie and Kevin have been key to the success of our recent fiber project and with many exciting opportunities on the horizon, their 65 years of combined experience is prized. We are fortunate to have these guys and I congratulate them on this well-deserved promotion,” said Christa Alexander, FTC’s Vice President of Operations and General Counsel.
Hardin and Timmons assumed their new roles effective March 1, and both are excited to continue to lead FTC forward as it continues to service the growing Itawamba County customer base by constructing fiber-optic lines and offering the services the customers need in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world. A reception honoring their promotions was held on March 2 at ICC’s Cypress Pavilion.