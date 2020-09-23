A full field of golfers assembled at Fulton Country Club for a two-person scramble Sept. 19. Golfers were treated to some of the nicest weather of the fall, so far, during Saturday’s 18-hole event.
Winners of the Championship flight were Cindy Googe and Kim Wade. Angela Young and Debbie Myatt finished second and Lavern Nichols and Cora Polson finished third.
Mary Sue Boggs and Roxi Tucker won the First Flight with Natalie Kellum and Janice Graham finishing second. Third place finishers were Michelle Williams and YoYo Godwin.
Cathy McFerrin won both of the tournament’s closest to the pin challenges.
Cindy Googe won longest drive and Kim Wade won most accurate drive.