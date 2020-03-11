Fulton officials have condemned and will tear down two houses as part of ongoing efforts to clean up dilapidated properties across the city.
The city’s board of aldermen voted in favor of removing the vacant houses at 113 and 407 Martin Luther King Drive during a public hearing held prior to the city board’s regular bi-monthly meeting. Both structures are, in their current conditions, uninhabitable.
The board also voted in favor of cleaning several other properties in the same area. They included 409, 422, 413 and 521 Chilcoat Street, 701 Martin Luther King Drive, and 614 South Clifton Street. The city has up to a year to clean those properties at their owners’ expense.
The owners of several of the properties – 701 Martin Luther King Street, and all four Chilcoat Street addresses – were present during the meeting to discuss with board members the states of their properties and what city officials wanted them to do. Fulton building inspector Shae Collumn presented aldermen with photographs of the buildings and surrounding properties in question. The issues ranged from old cars and appliances in the yard to overgrown trees and bushes. One house has a shed which aldermen say is collapsing.
“All the properties are bad junky,” Fulton Mayor Barry Childers told the rest of the board.
The homes’ owners will be given up to a year to clean their properties to the satisfaction of the city board. If they fail to do so within the year, city officials are permitted to clean the properties for them with seven days’ notice and attach the cost of doing so to their annual tax bill.
City officials told the owners of the properties being discussed they would work with them on a timetable for cleanup.
Fulton leaders have been attempting to clean and/or demolish dilapidated and cluttered properties for years to middling success. Last year, the board decided to use a new approach. Owners are notified via certified letter that their properties violate city codes and that the board will, following a public hearing, vote to either, depending on the condition, have city workers clean the property or tear it down. After voting, the city has up to a year to do either.
Previously, the board would notify owners of the issues with their properties, ask them to appear before the board and often grant them extensions to clean their properties. If the owners made good-faith efforts to clean their properties, the board would often give them more extensions. This could go on for months or even years.
Following the meeting, Childers told aldermen he would check on the properties being discussed within the next two weeks and see if the owners had made any progress on cleaning them up.
“I’m going to give them two weeks, then I’m going to go back down there,” he said. “If it’s still junky, we’re going to clean it up.”