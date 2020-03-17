Fulton leaders have declared the city under a state of emergency in response to the continued spread of the virus COVID-19.
The Fulton Board of Aldermen passed a resolution declaring the virus’s outbreak a local emergency during their regular meeting, Tuesday night.
Mayor Barry Childers said the declaration opens to city to possible state and local funding to help offset the cost of fighting the virus. Local leaders believe the city is likely to see reduced sales tax revenue as businesses change their hours, or even close their doors, because of the pandemic.
City leaders have yet to implement regulations or guidelines for local businesses during the outbreak.
The Center for Disease Control recommends social distancing as the best way to stifle the spread of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, They advise people avoid gatherings any larger than 10 people, and strongly recommending self quarantining when possible.