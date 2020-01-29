Fulton officials have given the owners of a local restaurant until next week to address issues that keep the eatery from falling in line with the city’s fire code.
Fulton Fire Chief Brad Beard told the city’s board of aldermen, last week, the kitchen at Granny’s Cafe on Main Street lacks the fire suppression system mandated by Fulton’s fire code. City ordinances require a combination fire suppression and extinguishing systems be placed over commercial cooking equipment.
The building is owned by Mike Dozier.
Beard said the business also lacks fire extinguishers and had an open electrical outlet on one wall. Both are violations of the city’s fire code, which was adopted in 1991.
Beard said he performed an initial inspection of the building on Dec. 6 and discovered the issues. He visited again on Jan. 8, after the restaurant had opened, and learned the problems hadn’t been resolved.
Beard appeared before the board seeking guidance on what to do next.
“We’ve made our businesses put suppression systems in before,” Beard told the board. “I want to know how to proceed.”
Ward IV Alderman Brad Chatham said business owners should expect city officials to enforce their ordinances.
“If those are the rules, we have to enforce them,” he said. Chatham also suggested the fire chief should be required to inspect every business within the city before it opens, something that’s not currently done.
“If they’re not up to code, they’re going to have to bring it up to code,” Chatham said.
Mayor Barry Childers agreed all buildings should be inspected before they open and suggested the city provide business owners with information about Fulton’s ordinances prior to opening. This set off a brief argument between the mayor and Chatham, who seemed to agree the onus of ensuring a building falls in line with the city’s codes falls upon the owner, but disagreed to the level of responsibility city officials play in familiarizing building/business owners with those rules.
Childers said the city itself should do a better job of keeping its local entrepreneurs owners informed.
“I think we ought to tell people before they invest a lot of money,” Childers said.
Chatham said that responsibility lies on the business owners themselves.
“Anybody in the restaurant business knows you’re supposed to have a fire suppression system under the hood,” he said.
On Monday, Childers told The Times he plans to create a packet to distribute to business owners when they visit city hall to apply for their business licenses. The packet will detail the guidelines business owners have to follow to meet the city’s codes.
Both Ward III Alderman Joey Steele and Alderman Nanney suggested Beard speak with Dozier before pursuing further action. The board then voted to give Dozier until their Feb. 4 meeting to bring the building in line with the city’s codes.
Childers and Beard have both told The Times Dozier has agreed to install the required fire suppression system.