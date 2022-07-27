In their monthly meeting on July 19, the Fulton Board of Aldermen approved the purchase of the building at 101 W Wiygul Street to be used as the new city hall.
The purchase will be contingent upon the funds being made available later this year, with Mayor Emily Quinn projecting the funds to be available in September or October of this year.
The new city hall will provide more space for Mayor Emily Quinn and other city officials. The new location will also provide necessary amenities including better parking and handicap accessible restrooms.
Mayor Quinn was excited to approve the purchase and the extra space the new city hall will provide for her and her staff.
"I can barely fit two more people in my office for meetings," she said during the July 19 meeting. "So I think this will be of great use for years and years to come."
The current location of Fulton's city hall will still be used by the city, possibly as office space for other city departments, storage space or some combination of the two as deemed necessary by the board.
Other notable business during the meeting included the board approving the sale of an out of date firetruck with the intent to purchase of a new fire engine. The board approved a plan to split the cost of the roughly $600 thousand vehicle with Itawamba County, whose fire department is also in need of a new firetruck for the greater Fulton area. The city and county would share use of the new fire engine. The new truck would be able to fulfill roles which currently require multiple existing vehicles to fill.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.