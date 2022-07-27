In its monthly meeting on July 19, the Fulton Board of Aldermen unanimously passed the city's first ordinance regulating the growth and distribution of medical cannabis.
The board designed the ordinance to address the 2022 Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act (SB 2095) as it related to the city of Fulton. The ordinance puts in place regulations for the growth, distribution and sale of medical marijuana within the city limits, establishes rules for the buildings and businesses which will facilitate such, and defines relevant terms within the ordinance with regard to regulating medical cannabis.
Mayor Emily Quinn said the ordinance will not officially go into effect until after the board has run the ordinance in its entirety in The Times. While the ordinance passed in its current form, Quinn said the board will be more closely examining the ordinance's rules and definitions for protected places. In its current form, the ordinance defines a protected place as "a school, church, nursing/assisted living facility, childcare facility, or funeral home." The ordinance requires medical cannabis facilities be located no closer than 1,000 feet from any of these protected places.
Although the ordinance is subject to amendment between now and its effective date, some of the other highlights of the ordinance in its current form include:
• Hours of operation no earlier than 10 a.m. and no later than 6 p.m.
• Minimum distance of 1,500 feet between the entrance of one medical cannabis dispensary and that of another medical cannabis dispensary
• Prohibition of a medical cannabis establishment sharing office space with or referring patients to a practitioner
• Prohibition of drive through, curbside pickup or delivery services at medical cannabis dispensaries
• Restrictions on signage, including size, content, imagery and location prohibitions
• Provision for exceptions to the protected place distance restrictions, made at the board's discretion and requiring a signed waiver from any protected places requiring exception, which would allow dispensaries to be located as close as 500 feet from a protected place
• Permits for dispensaries, requiring an application submitted to the city and including an annual fee no higher than $5,000 to maintain said permit
• Security regulations requiring 24-hour surveillance of all medical cannabis facilities, footage from which is to be made accessible to the Fulton Police Department at the department's request.
