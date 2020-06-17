The Fulton Business Development Committee will host a ceremonial grand reopening of local businesses this Friday in downtown Fulton.
ICDC Executive Director Vaunita Martin has announced plans for “Lunch on the Square” this Friday, June 19. Local eateries will have booths set up on the court square and will sell their various specialties from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Downtown businesses will be open for shoppers, as well. Portions of South Clifton Street will be blocked off to accommodate the event.
Martin said picnic tables for seating will be scattered about the area to encourage social distancing.
“We will have the seating spread apart to keep in check with CDC COVID-19 restrictions,” Martin said. “We’ll begin the day with a ribbon-cutting in honor of the city re-opening and we’ll follow that with ribbon cuttings for new businesses.”
The Fulton Police Department, Fulton Fire Department, and Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department will be on-hand for meet-and-greets with attendees. Martin said the day will be a celebration of surviving, recovering, and bringing Fulton back following the state-mandated shutdown during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to thank the public for supporting small businesses,” Martin said. “This is just another way to patronize them. We need them as much as they need us.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City of Fulton will be held at 9 a.m. on Main Street followed by individual ribbon cuttings for Legends on Main, C.K. Designs, and Gaither Mercantile.
The Fulton Business Development Committee is a special project of the ICDC created to promote businesses and the City of Fulton.