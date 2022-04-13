In their April 5 session, the City of Fulton's Board of Aldermen voted to table discussion regarding the sale of the Earnest Building at 400 W Main Street in downtown Fulton.
The building currently serves as the meeting place for Boy Scout and Cub Scout Troop 32 under Scoutmaster Robert Blake.
The board first voted to accept bids on the property, which an appraisal valued at $58,500, in their February 2022 meeting. Local business owner Chris Freeman turned in the highest bid at $25,000, with the intention to renovate the building to serve as a restaurant or retail space. A second bid was submitted by Kevin Knight.
Mayor Emily Quinn told The Times the board had expected the winning bidder to demolish the building, citing mold and water leakage as persistent issues warranting the building's demolition.
"In addition to the mold issue, the basement is holding water which is seeping in from the ground," Mayor Quinn said.
Freeman appeared before the board in the April 5 meeting to plead his case, citing tourism revenue and attracting ICC students to downtown as reasons the city should make use of the Earnest Building rather than demolish it. He argued that the Earnest Building, which was first constructed in 1924, appeals to Mississippians' sense of heritage as well as to tourists visiting Fulton.
"There is huge growth potential in tourism, and more specifically, in heritage tourism," he said. "When a city chooses to marry heritage tourism with retail and restaurant space, it is creating a huge opportunity for tourist dollars as well as tax revenue. So, whether or not a city chooses to save its old buildings, it’s setting a precedent for its young people."
He also questioned the assessment of the building's problems, as he reasoned significant mold issues would have prevented the Boy Scouts from continuing to make use of the building.
"Any water issues are likely fixable," Freeman said in his prepared statement to the board. "We also had planned to remove most of the basement interior in order to address any mold issues. Mold can be treated and removed. We are sure that had the water and mold issues been severe, the city would not have allowed the Boy Scouts to use the building."
Given the high bidder's desire to make use of the building rather than tear it down and the conditional nature of both accepted bids, the board has considered accepting new bids on the property with the stipulation that the buyer must demolish the building after purchase. As of Tuesday's meeting, however, bid resubmission was tabled to allow for reassessment of the city's intentions for the building.