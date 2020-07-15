Fulton City Hall remains closed to the public after an employee tested positive for the virus COVID-19.
Officials with city hall shuttered the building last Tuesday after learning the family member of an employee had tested positive for coronavirus. The building’s staff, including Fulton Mayor Barry Childers, were quarantined and all city employees were tested for the virus.
According to Childers, one employee of Fulton City Hall tested positive for COVID-19, as did two employees of the city’s water and gas department, located on Bankhead Street.
The city board meeting, originally scheduled for last Tuesday night, was canceled. The city’s court session was also postponed.
On Monday, Childers told The Times the results of his test came back negative for the virus and was overseeing deep cleaning and disinfection efforts at city hall and the water and gas department.
The mayor didn’t give a timeline for when city hall would reopen to the public but said employees were available should a resident need assistance. A trio of signs taped to the front door instruct residents to either pay their utility bills online or via the building’s drop box.
“It’s just a precaution,” he said of limiting public access to city hall.
The Itawamba County Justice Court offices, which share a building with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, briefly closed to the public after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Itawamba County Justice Court Judge Harold Holcomb announced the decision on July 9 via his Facebook page. He said the offices would remain closed until they could be disinfected.
On Monday, Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said the justice court scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, would proceed, although masks would be required to attend.
The sheriff said none of his department’s employees have tested positive for the virus, but he would be limiting public access to the sheriff’s department building out of an abundance of caution.
“We’re still operating, but we’re limiting our contact with people,” Dickinson said. “We’re just trying to look out for people as best we can.”
The sheriff said his deputies and investigators would wear masks when directly interacting with people.
Although the county courthouse remains open to the public, as of Friday, Itawamba County officials are requiring people to wear masks when entering the building.
Itawamba County residents are currently at a lower risk for contracting the novel coronavirus than they were last week, according to a nationwide risk-assessment tool released last week, although the county’s daily infection rate falls below the statewide average. The tool, created by the Harvard Global Health Institute and a collaboration of more than a dozen scientists and eight different institutions across the country, gathers data of the novel coronavirus’s spread and uses them to create a simple way to track the risk of contracting the virus in any given county in the nation.
The map assigns a county or state a color based on the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases each day per 100,000 people – green for communities with fewer than one daily new case; yellow for communities with between one and nine new cases; orange in communities with between 10 and 24 new cases; and red for communities seeing more than 25 new cases each day per 100,000 residents.
As of Sunday afternoon’s update, Itawamba County has been given a risk level of yellow, a drop from the previous week’s risk assessment of orange. The county’s 12-day moving average is 7.3 new confirmed cases per day. According to information accompanying the tool, “rigorous trace and test programs [are] advised.”
Over a two week period, from Tuesday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 14, Itawamba County’s confirmed case count jumped from 122 to 152.
Mississippi, as a whole, is color classified red. According to the tracker, the state has a daily average of 25.9 new confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 people. According to the tool’s guidelines, that puts the state at a “tipping point” and requires stay at home orders to fight the spread of the virus.
Mississippi is one of only eight states, nationwide, to have a risk assessment of red.