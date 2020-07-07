Fulton City Hall employees, including the mayor, have been quarantined after possibly being exposed to the virus COVID-19.
Employees were sent home, Tuesday, and city hall closed temporarily shuttered after a family member of an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Fulton Mayor Barry Childers told The Times, Tuesday night, that employees have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results. He said city hall will be closed until test results are returned.
A sign posted to the building's front door instructs customers of the city's utilities service to pay their bills online or use a drop box near the entrance and that the building would reopen on Thursday.
The city board meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday night, was canceled.