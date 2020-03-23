EMERGENCY ORDER LIMITING THE SCOPE OF
BUSINESS PRACTICES AND GENERAL ACTIVITIES
WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF THE CITY OF FULTON
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Fulton, Mississippi, find as follows:
WHEREAS, the President of the United States of America, on March 13, 2020, declared a national emergency due to the recent outbreak of infections and deaths associated with the “Coronavirus Disease” (COVID-19).
WHEREAS, pursuant to Mississippi Code 21-19-3, the City of Fulton has the authority to promulgate and enforce regulations designed to limit the spread of contagious or infectious diseases.
WHEREAS, the City of Fulton has determined that a local emergency exists and that immediate actions must be taken and enforced by the City of Fulton.
WHEREAS, the City of Fulton, at this moment, by and through this Order has attempted to weigh and acknowledge the current health risks versus the potential economic hardships of its residents and businesses.
WHEREAS, the City of Fulton strongly encourages all factories and all other similarly situated employers to temporarily stop operations (shut down) until this local emergency subsides.
WHEREAS, the City of Fulton strongly encourages all residents, all businesses, and all employers, to follow the Federal Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Mississippi Department of Health guidelines associated with the Coronavirus pandemic.
WHEREAS, the City of Fulton has determined that it is in the City of Fulton’s best interest to establish regulations that are designed to limit the spread of the Coronavirus Disease.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED AND ORDERED by the Mayor and the Board of Aldermen of the City of Fulton, Mississippi, that the following described regulations shall take effect as is described below:
Any “ “ESSENTIAL SERVICE BUSINESS” within the City of Fulton shall remain open, as long as said business makes a good faith effort to continually follow the appropriate guidelines recommended by the CDC and the Mississippi Department of Health.
An “ESSENTIAL SERVICE BUSINESS” shall be generally defined as follows:
- nursing homes, hospitals, healthcare clinics, drug stores, pharmacies
- education institutions, banks, governmental agencies, U.S. Post Office, utility providers
- grocery stores, gas stations, Wal-Mart, Food Giant, Dollar General
- childcare/daycare centers, auto/tire repair shops, appliance repair shops
- veterinary clinics, feed mills, hardware stores, garden supply stores, shipping centers
- businesses that produce lumber, building supplies, and/or construction materials; or involved in the distribution or supply chain thereof
- businesses in the construction or repair of commercial, residential, or public works buildings and projects; or involved in the distribution or supply chain thereof
- businesses that are in the supply chain for providing parts or materials for the healthcare industry.
For clarification purposes, a business that primarily manufactures/builds furniture and/or furniture parts is NOT considered an Essential Service Business.
The City of Fulton shall have the right to make the final determination as to whether a business meets the intended scope and definition of an Essential Service Business.
The City of Fulton shall have the right to determine if an Essential Service Business has made a good faith effort to follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC and the Mississippi Department of Health.
2. All restaurants and all fast-food providers are prohibited from providing or allowing onsite dining. Food Consumption shall not be allowed on the premises of any restaurant or any fast-food provider. No inside dining. No outside dining. Pickup, drive-through, and delivery options are still permitted. No loitering allowed.
3. All businesses open to the general public must follow the most current guidelines recommended by the CDC and the Mississippi Department of Health. The City of Fulton reserves the right to revoke the business license and/or “close down” any business that fails to follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC and the Mississippi Department of Health.
4. CURBSIDE SERVICE, DELIVERY, or DRIVE-THROUGH SERVICE:
All businesses that are NOT defined as an “ESSENTIAL SERVICE BUSINESS” MUST provide a curbside service, delivery, or a drive-through service for its clients or customers.
If a Non-Essential Service Business is unable to provide a curbside service, delivery or a drive-through service, then said business shall be closed to the general public.
The City of Fulton shall have the right to determine if a business has made a good faith effort to provide a curbside service, delivery, or a drive-through service.
5. The City of Fulton reserves the right to revoke the business license and/or “close down” any business that fails to follow the directives of this Emergency Order.
6. This Emergency Order shall become effective as of 12:01 A.M. on March 24, 2020, and shall continue to be in effect through 11:59 P.M. on April 5, 2020.
7. The City of Fulton’s Mayor, Police Chief, Fire Chief, and Building Inspector shall have authority to appropriately investigate and enforce the provisions described herein.
8. The City of Fulton is issuing a shelter in place order. People are to stay home unless travelling to Essential Service Businesses, to work, or to a business with drive thru, curbside services, or to go only services. There will be no loitering allowed at any time.
WHEREAS, the City of Fulton understands that the issues at hand are evolving on a daily basis and that more restrictive measures may be addressed in the coming days.