Fulton’s Family Resource Center (FFRC) and Midsouth Food Bank are combining their efforts to give away approximately 450 boxes of food to those in need.
Regional Coordinator Buddy Collins told The Times his office is organizing the event set for Feb. 23 at Fulton City Park.
“Pick up will begin at noon,” he said. “We are asking folks to enter the park on Stewart Street and we’ll give instructions at that time as to how to navigate the giveaway.”
Each box weighs 30 pounds and has a variety of milk, produce, meat, and dairy products. Collins said with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the need among area families is likely great.
“There’s definitely a need because of all the food insecurities people are facing,” he said. “We’re just hoping that the people who need it are able to get it.”
There is no pre-registration. Although Collins did say with the limited number of boxes available, vehicles will be limited to one box per family, and no more than two boxes per vehicle.
“We hope to help as many folks as possible,” he noted. “This has been a good thing in other areas and we hope it will be here.”
To ensure it runs smoothly, he said community volunteers are needed.
“Any volunteers, church groups, and civic organizations that can come out and help us will be greatly appreciated,” he said. “We also appreciate everyone who has helped us thus far. We especially want to thank the city’s leadership, they have been champions when it comes to the Resource Center.”
To volunteer in assisting with the food giveaway, please contact the Fulton Family Resource Center, 662.346.5454 or 662-256-0827.