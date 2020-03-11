Less than half an hour after entering the cage for his first professional mixed martial arts fight, Fulton native Trevor Wallace was named the winner of the Professional Heavyweight bout over Anthony Daughtery.
The fight was held as part of Saturday’s Summit Fighting Championships in Tupelo, and it came with a bit of revenge.
“It was a great feeling especially beating an opponent that gave me my first loss as an amateur,” Wallace said of his victory.
Wallace has put in an immeasurable amount of time training and preparing over the years. Enough work that he was confident when he entered the cage.
“I wasn’t really surprised [at my win], just relieved because I knew I had the ability just had to execute,” he said.
Wallace earned the win in front of many Itawambians who made the short drive to Tupelo for the fight.
“I would love to thank God, my family and friends, my team and the fans for all the support and love,” Wallace said.
While Wallace enjoys the win, he’s not about to celebrate too long. He has already begun preparing for the next one.
“I have far greater accomplishments and opponents ahead of me so it’s back to the grind Monday,” he said.