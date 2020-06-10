Fulton’s annual Independence Day celebration, Fireworks Fest, will return on Thursday, July 2, albeit sans the “Fest” portion of the event.
Last week, the city’s board of aldermen voted to move forward with an abridged version of the festival, which typically features food vendors, live music, games, inflatables and, of course, fireworks.
This year’s event will cut the celebration down to just the titular fireworks display to encourage social distancing among attendees as the state attempts to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As of the Mississippi Department of Health’s latest safety guidelines, enacted June 1, group gatherings of more than 50 people aren’t recommended. The Fulton Fireworks Fest typically draws a crowd of hundreds.
According to city leaders, who unanimously voted in favor of hosting the smaller-scale event, limiting the celebration to the popular fireworks display strikes a good balance between public safety and “life as normal.”
“People can come down and sit in their cars or sit in the field and watch the fireworks while social distancing,” Fulton Mayor Barry Childers told the board of aldermen just prior to their vote.
The display will start around nightfall, set for just after 8:30 p.m. The best place to see the show is around the Itawamba Community College practice fields.