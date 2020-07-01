The City of Fulton will host its annual Independence Day celebration tomorrow night with a grand fireworks display over the Tenn-Tom Waterway.
The event will be an abridged version of the city’s annual Fireworks Fest, which typically features food vendors, live music, games, inflatables and, of course, fireworks.
The display will start around nightfall, set for just after 8:30 p.m. The best place to see the show is around the Itawamba Community College practice fields.
This year’s event will cut the celebration down to just the titular fireworks display to encourage social distancing among attendees as the state attempts to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As of the Mississippi Department of Health’s latest safety guidelines, enacted June 1, group gatherings of more than 50 people aren’t recommended. The Fulton Fireworks Fest typically draws a crowd of hundreds.
According to city leaders, who unanimously voted in favor of hosting the smaller-scale event in early June, limiting the celebration to the popular fireworks display strikes a good balance between public safety and “life as normal.” Fulton Mayor Barry Childers said people can sit in their cars or the practice fields at Itawamba Community College, a popular spot to observe the display, and watch fireworks while social distancing.