Fulton Headstart Center (FHC) recently hosted a drive-thru open house for parents and students.
FHC Administrator Betty Ratliff, teachers, workers, and bus drivers were all masked-up as they handed out learning packets and supplies to the pre-schoolers they hadn’t seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.
“This is our first event since we shut down after spring break,” Ratliff told The Times. “We are excited that we got to introduce the teachers to the parents and students, and also provide them with information on what’s needed and what we’re doing.”
In addition to meeting the parents, teachers provided learning packets and supplies for the student’s continued education until the center reopens in January. Each child’s packet contained activities to work on at home along with colors, pencils, glue, and scissors. Anything they need to complete their tasks and keep the center’s 106 students actively learning.
The event is just one of the ways FHC is keeping in touch with the pre-schoolers.
“Our teachers are staying in constant contact with parents,” Ratliff said. “Right now we are using the Remind app to keep the line of communication open. When our devices arrive, we’ll begin using them.”
Ratliff said the learning devices will allow students to physically see the teacher and work through lessons with them.
“The teachers have already prepared their lesson plans,” Ratliff said. “When the devices arrive, we’ll be ready.”
Providing meals is another way the center is staying in touch with families. Last week they began their grab-and-go lunch program.
“Parents can come by the center and pick up their child’s meal or if they live out in the county, the bus driver will deliver it to their home,” she said.
Ratliff said the meal program will continue through the end of the year.
Established in 1965, Head Start programs promote school readiness of children up to five years old from low-income families by supporting the development of the whole child. They offer a variety of service models, depending on the needs of the local community.
Children progress in social skills, emotional well-being, language and literacy learning, and concept development.
Parents interested in their children attending the Head Start program can fill out the application online or come by the center.
“Go to our website, Mississippi Action for Progress, at www.mapheadstart.org and fill out the online application for enrollment,” Ratliff said. “If parents don’t have access to the internet, they can come by our center at 608 Elliot Street in Fulton and we’ll bring one out to them.”
Ratliff encourages parents to make sure their child’s application is complete.
“Although we may not have an immediate vacancy, we will pull from our waiting list and it’s important that all the information is there,” she said.
In the meantime, Ratliff is pleased with the turnout from their open house but looks forward to when they are all back in the classroom.
“We have a great staff and a great program,” Ratliff said. “We’re all looking forward to January when we can be with the children again.”