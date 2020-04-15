The Fulton Board of Aldermen has formally begun its search for a new attorney.
Last week, the board spoke with Tupelo attorney Kirk Tharp, who asked Fulton leaders to consider him as a replacement for their current attorney, Chip Mills, who must resign from his position in the coming months after being appointed as 1st Circuit Court Judge in late February.
Tharp, who practices in Tupelo and currently serves as the board attorney for the Town of Sherman, is the first attorney to meet with Fulton board members and officially request consideration for the job.
He said he travels to Fulton frequently because of his practice and is familiar with the area.
Mills told the board Tharp would serve Fulton well, should the Fulton aldermen choose to hire him.
“Is Kirk qualified? I know he is,” Mills said. “I think Kirk’s a good attorney.”
Mills added that he believes, if hired, Tharp would have the city’s best interest at heart.
But Mills came short of recommending the board hire Tharp as his replacement. Instead, he offered aldermen advice, suggesting they ensure his replacement is both readily available whenever they need him or her, and lives near Fulton, if possible.
The board will also need to hire an attorney to serve as the city’s prosecutor. Mills said, ideally, whoever they replace him with could fill both roles.
Mills said he knew of at least two other North Mississippi attorneys who have asked about the job.
Alderman Brad Chatham said he believed the board should interview all interested candidates before making a decision. The rest of the board agreed and told Tharp they could take him under consideration.
Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Mills as a circuit court judge following the retirement of Judge James L. Roberts Jr on February 29. The judgeship forces Mills to both shutter his private practice and step down from his various municipal responsibilities, including his work as board attorney for both the City of Fulton and Town of Mantachie. He will also resign as Itawamba County’s elected prosecutor.
Mills has until August to close his practice and resign from his various positions. He’s agreed to help local leaders of both boards he serves to help find his replacements.
Under state law, Mills will sit on the bench until a special election can be held in Nov. 2021. The winner of that election will serve out the rest of the term, which lasts until the end of 2022.
During last week’s’ meeting, the Fulton board thanked Mills for his time serving as the city’s attorney. Mills said it was an honor.
“I consider it a privilege to have worked with you for the past seven years,” he said.