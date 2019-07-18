Fulton City board members tackled a couple of maintenance issues during their recent regular bimonthly meeting, including the upkeep of downtown Fulton’s Playgarden Park and potholes along Interchange Drive.
The city is currently accepting bids on the upkeep and landscaping of Playgarden Park.
Since the downtown park’s opening in August 2010, maintenance and upkeep has been furnished by Landscape Services of Tupelo and funded by Michael and Julie Waldorf, donors for the project that brought the park to Fulton in the first place. With their initial agreement ending, the city will now take over the expense of maintaining the park.
“There is one Bradford pear that is split and needs immediate attention,” Mayor Barry Childers said. “It could present a danger so we’re taking care of it.”
The park features two playground areas for kids, several benches and umbrella-shaded tables, an grassy knoll and a large fountain at its center. Childers said the city will take care of the park’s needs until the bids are received and a new maintenance company is chosen.
Fulton leaders also addressed what they described as numerous complaints concerning potholes on Interchange Drive, the road that leads to Walmart and many other businesses.
Childers said he understands people’s frustration with the condition of the road, but stated that because the thoroughfare is privately-owned and not maintained by the city, local leaders can’t repair the potholes.
“Wal-Mart has patched many of the holes that lead into their parking lot, but there are still several that need attention,” the mayor said.
Childers said his office has made numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact the owners of the strip mall adjacent to Fulton’s Walmart, the owners of which Fulton leaders say share ownership of Interchange Drive with Wal-Mart. The listed owner of the strip mall is Chattanooga-based real estate agency Fletcher Bright Company, although Childers said it’s his understanding the property is currently in the process of being transferred to new ownership.
“Hopefully when that is complete, we can make contact with them and get something done,” Childers said.