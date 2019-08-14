A Fulton man has been arrested and charged with the molestation of a minor following an alleged Tuesday afternoon attack in the city's downtown park.
Christopher Johnson, 30, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with touching a child for lustful purposes after reportedly accosting a child in Fulton’s Playgarden Park. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Police Chief Mitch Nabors told The Times Johnson was taken into custody minutes after the alleged attack occurred. He was given an initial court appearance before Justice Court Judge Harold Holcomb, who set his bond at $25,0000.
In a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, Morgan Michelle Bowden, who claims to have witnessed the alleged attack, said Johnson approached her while she was visiting the park with her daughter, step cousins and an adult relative. She claims Johnson spoke to her family aggressively, made suggestive comments, then grabbed the youngest child as she tried to flee.
By Wednesday morning, the post had been shared more than 1,700 times.
Nabors said a second man, who was mentioned in Bowden's post, was questioned and released. He has not been identified.
Nabors said his office is still reviewing security cameras in the park that captured the reported attack.
On Wednesday morning, David Haynes, Pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, where Johnson reportedly attends services, told The Times that Johnson is a special needs adult. According to Haynes, Johnson suffered a traumatic brain injury after being involved in a vehicle accident at age 20.
“I have known Chris for three years,” he said. “He is a part of our church family and we try to care for him for the purpose of his own safety.”
Nabors stated that he could not comment or confirm whether or not Johnson is a special needs adult. That, he said, will be determined by a judge.
Johnson has been released on bond. Nabors said the case remains under investigation.