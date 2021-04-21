A Fulton man was killed Thursday, April 15, in a head-on collision just outside of Tuscumbia, Alabama.
55 year-old Craig Bonney was attempting to pass in a no-passing zone when he collided with an 18-wheeler, sending the 18-wheeler into the opposite lane where it struck another vehicle.
Bonney was pronounced dead on the scene; his passenger was treated for serious injuries at a Florence hospital.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was treated for minor injuries at a hospital in Sheffield.
The driver of the car was airlifted to a hospital in Huntsville.