A Fulton man was sentenced to prison last week after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in connection with the death of his wife.
Avery Underwood, 23, of Fulton pleads guilty to murdering his wife, 19-year-old Destiny Underwood on June 5, 2018.
Underwood plead to a lesser charge of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison with thirteen years suspended. After serving 27 years he will remain under supervised probation for five years. Under his previous charge of first-degree murder, deliberate design, Underwood would have faced a minimum of 20 years incarceration or a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Law enforcement officials found Destiny Underwood dead in her home on Footney-Brown Road after responding to a 911 call from the suspect/victim’s house reporting an attack. She was believed to have been killed in the early morning hours, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. The investigation revealed her death was by strangulation.
After the plea was reached, Underwood was remanded into the custody of the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department to await transportation directed by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.