A Fulton man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after a two-day trial last week.
Anton Colburn, 46, was sentenced by Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk on Friday, June 18, for the sale of methamphetamine within 1500 feet of a church.
The trial began on Monday, June 17 with jury selection and ended with an Itawamba County Jury finding Colburn guilty the following day. Assistant District Attorney David Daniels and First Circuit District Attorney John Weddle prosecuted the case for the State.
According to a press release from Weddle’s office, Judge Funderburk based his sentence, in part, on Colburn’s multiple prior convictions and his multiple chances to remain free after release on parole. Judge Funderburk noted that Colburn began his criminal history at the age of 23.
Colburn was indicted in this case by an Itawamba County Grand Jury as a habitual offender, which exposed him to a 40-year day-for-day sentence. However, due to a recent Criminal Justice Reform Bill passed by the Mississippi State Legislature, one of Colburn’s prior convictions could no longer operate to force the habitual sentence.
Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors said the investigation was a combined effort between the Fulton Police Department and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit.