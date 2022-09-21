FULTON • Jeffrey Martin, manager of the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library, spends his days surrounded by books. Now, he's writing one.
The 35-year-old Fulton resident is chronicling the history of wrestling in Mississippi in an upcoming book for The History Press, which is associated with Arcadia Publishing.
These days, the husband and father of two young boys spends his evenings writing — usually from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Martin's renewed interest in a childhood passion has even inspired a love of wrestling in his 5-year-old son, Silas.
Following his first wrestling event in Jackson, Tennessee, in spring 2021, Silas has now been to wrestling events in four states with his dad and collected around 100 wrestling action figures.
From reading wrestling magazines to writing about the sport
Coincidentally, Martin's wrestling fandom began not by watching the sport, but by reading about it.
In second grade, Martin picked up his first wrestling magazine. He was hooked instantly.
"I fell in love with it that way, the text aspect of it," Martin said. "Because we had four channels, so the only way to watch wrestling on TV was to stay up until midnight on Saturday to watch WCW Worldwide."
Once his family got a satellite dish, he'd flip back and forth between WWE Raw and WCW Nitro on Monday nights. Any time two or more warriors were facing off inside the squared circle, Martin had the TV tuned into the action.
A big part of the appeal was that wrestling was something Martin could fully immerse himself in.
"If things were going bad at home or you had a bad day at school, you always had that thing to just get sucked into," Martin said.
Around age 13, wrestling took a backseat to football. But Martin continued to keep up with the ins and outs of the sport enough to know who the stars were over the years.
Martin's interest in wrestling was reignited several years ago when he began listening to podcasts about the era he grew up watching. Then, in summer 2018, he had an idea.
He wanted to write a book ... the definitive book ... about Mississippi's wrestling history.
"I've always wanted to write a book," Martin said. "This just seemed like something that was going to allow me to test the waters."
Martin wasn't alone in his interest in the subject. A month after submitting his proposal to Arcadia Publishing, the South Carolina-based publisher accepted it.
Martin estimates he's about an eighth of the way through writing his book. He'll submit the tome's photos in Dec. 2022 and the text will follow in Jan. 2023.
He expects the book to be published by next summer.
So far, much of the time Martin's dedicated to the book has been spent on research. He's scoured the internet for information and combed through microfilm at local libraries. The most difficult area of the state to find information about wrestling, ironically, is the area he lives — Northeast Mississippi.
Learning about our state and the sport of wrestling
Besides covering the history and development of wrestling in Mississippi, the book will highlight the sheer popularity of the sport in Mississippi during the late 20th century.
"Wrestling, in the 70s, 80s — and to some degree, the 90s — I would argue that it may have been the most popular sport in Mississippi," Martin said. "Because we didn't have a pro team. So if you could watch wrestling on TV and then go see them, it would be like living in New York and going to Yankee Stadium."
He hopes readers will learn more about wrestling and Mississippi, having fun along the way.
"I want the 15 or 16-year-old kid who loves wrestling now to like reading the book," Martin said. "But I also want the 55-year-old accountant who used to go to the Tupelo Sports Arena every Friday night and watch Jerry Lawler and Bill Dundee ... I want them to pick it up and get some of that nostalgia for that time period and maybe learn a little bit more about the past and the future of the sport."
Maybe they'll even be inspired to take their grandchildren to a wrestling event. And if that's the case, then Martin's book will have done its job.
