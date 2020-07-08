Masking in the City of Fulton will remain optional for the time being.
Last week, Fulton Mayor Barry Childers told The Times that city leaders are carefully monitoring the Mississippi State Department of Health’s daily count of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deciding whether to implement stricter health and safety guidelines based on the virus’s spread throughout the state and county.
Although concerned about the gradual rise in cases statewide, Childers said city leaders won’t mandate wearing masks inside of local businesses and other buildings, at least for now.
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton signed an executive order on June 26 requiring that all people within his city’s limits wear masks when inside public buildings or businesses. That order took effect Monday of last week.
But Childers said he’s not prepared to take such drastic action, at least not yet.
“We monitor the numbers on the new virus cases daily,” Childers said. “Right now, we are leaving it up to the businesses about whether or not to require masks in their stores. We also ask them to follow the state guidelines on the spread of the virus.”
Guidelines from the Mississippi State Department of Health include avoiding large gatherings, especially indoors, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from other people and frequent hand-washing. It recommends businesses limit their customers to half capacity.
According to the MSDH website, all Mississippians “should wear non-medical grade masks or homemade cloth face coverings when shopping, running errands, or otherwise away from home.” MDSH says surgical masks, or N95 masks, should be reserved for health care workers and first responders.
City of Fulton officials were among the earliest in Northeast Mississippi to issue a shelter in place order to respond to the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to that, Fulton officials ordered local businesses to limit their services to curbside only. The mayor said that was a painful decision, but one he ultimately thinks was the right call.
Although those restrictions have since been lifted, Childers said they could be put back into place should a sizable outbreak occur in or around Itawamba County.
“We will continue to monitor the new cases of the virus to see what we need to do in the future,” he said.