AMORY – A former Amory School District administrator is returning to lead the district following Amory School Board action Nov. 15. Following an executive session of a special-called meeting, Brian Jones was approved as district superintendent.
His official duties begin Jan. 1, 2022.
“Amory is one of the best districts in the state, and it is a true honor to be selected by the board to serve as the next superintendent. Amory is a community that prides itself in excelling on all things from academics to athletics. I was fortunate enough to be a part of this district for 14 years as an assistant principal at Amory Middle School for three years and as a principal at East Amory Elementary for nine years and Amory High School for two years. I am very eager to begin work in Amory and be a part of this wonderful community again,” he said.
He left the school district in 2017 to accept the position of Webster County School District superintendent, having been its first appointed superintendent.
Jones will be visiting the Amory School District during December to meet with teachers, principals and central office staff.
“It is a true honor to be a part of a great district. Henry Ford once said, ‘Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.’ With that being said, my motto as Amory superintendent will be ‘We work best when we work together,’” he said.
After graduating from Itawamba Agricultural High School, Jones went on to earn degrees from Itawamba Community College, Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi.
Through his years of being a principal in the Amory School District, he was twice named administrator of the year – the only one to have been so honored to date.