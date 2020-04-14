FULTON • An employee of a Fulton nursing home has tested positive for the virus COVID-19.
On Tuesday, The Mississippi Department of Health reported Itawamba County’s first coronavirus outbreak in a long-term care facility. The information was included in the MDH’s daily update of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths statewide, which also includes a list of cases, deaths and long-term care facility outbreaks in each county.
Although the MDH doesn’t name the long-term care facility in its update, Stacy Seay, nursing home administrator at The Meadows in Fulton, has confirmed the facility had an employee test positive for coronavirus over the weekend. She said that employee is now at home. Administrators at the facility have also contacted the Mississippi Department of Health’s Office of Epidemiology to report the case.
Family members of the nursing home's residents were notified of the confirmed case on Monday.
“We are following all their guidelines and recommendations at this point for the possible exposure to other staff members and residents,” Seay said via telephone, Tuesday morning.
Seay said they haven’t had any residents test positive for COVID-19.
“We have not. No,” she said.
The Meadows has been following the Mississippi Department of Health’s recommendations for minimizing the potential spread of COVID-19 among nursing home residents for several weeks, including shutting its doors to all visitors since early March. Seay said prior to each shift, employees much detail whether they’ve been in contact with anyone who’s tested positive for COVID-19, or exhibited flu-like symptoms, within the previous 14 days. Employees must also undergo temperature checks.
Seay said the nursing home's protocol isn’t changing because of the confirmed case.
“It’s not [the Mississippi Department of Health’s] recommendation that we test everyone,” she said.
They are, however, keeping a log of the residents and staff members who may have been exposed to the worker who tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re just monitoring for the signs and symptoms,” Seay said. “If they do have the signs or symptoms then, yes, we will be testing.”
She added that any residents who exhibit symptoms of the virus, like respiratory issues, are immediately isolated from other residents until they can be tested and confirmed to be free of the virus.
Seay said the facility has a total population of 130. Approximately 200 people work there.
“We have a lot of very anxious staff,” she said. “It is a very serious pandemic. We’re continuously educating our staff with guidelines that are arriving from the CDC and the Department of Health, just trying to provide encouragement.”